Cuney police chief among those arrested in Cherokee County game room bust

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Cuney police chief was among those arrested in a Cherokee County game bust.
According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Cuney Police Chief Gregory Sinkfield, along with two other men, Michael Folks and Sabeer Nelliparamban, were indicted on May 23 by a Cherokee County Grand Jury. They were charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity Gambling Probation.
According to the sheriff’s office, they began an investigation into the Cuney Sweepstakes and Gameroom in 2017. The investigation lead to an executed search warrant in 2018 which resulted in the seizure of 150 gambling devices and about $19,000.
The sheriff’s office reports it was discovered during the Sinkfield, Folks and Nelliparamban were participating in the earnings of the game room.
Nelliparamban was arrested on May 28 while Sinkfield and Folks were arrested on May 29. The sheriff’s office reports they were all arraigned and have been released on bond.
The City of Cuney said Sinkfield is still employed as their police chief.
In March, Sinkfield was indicted and arrested in Gregg County on two charges of tampering with government documents. According to an indictment, he certified on the East Texas Police Academy Basic Peace Officer Sponsorship form that a woman was employed with Cuney police, knowing that was false.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.