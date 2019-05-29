Camp V, ‘one-stop shop’ for veterans and military personnel, under development in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Military veterans and active duty personnel will soon have a ‘one-stop shop’ of sorts when it comes to resources and respite.
Camp V Tyler is a 20-acre regional campus in west Tyler. The property is still in early stages of development, but the goal is to have everything from respite center to resources officers for veterans and their families.
A press conference was held on Wednesday to introduce the community to what Camp V would include. Those who attended were also able to tour the facility and hear the plans for the property, which includes a resource and welcome center in the front of the property, a fitness center, a horse stable, and a cafe.
There’s also plans for a women’s veteran center, a market and flower garden, a kitchen, a lounge, and much more.
Organizers of Camp V Tyler said the goal is to have the facility open in November 2019.
