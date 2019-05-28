WATCH LIVE: We take Six Flags’ ‘El Diablo’ coaster for a spin

ARLINGTON, Texas (KLTV) -Six Flags Over Texas is unveiling a new ride and we have a front row seat for it!
El Diablo, originally announced in Fall 2018 as “Lone Star Revolution”, was announced as the world’s largest loop coaster opening this spring.
East Texas Now’s Jeremy Butler and East Texas Weekend’s Kendyl Turner will be giving the ride a “spin" live on East Texas Now during the park’s media day. The duo is not unfamiliar to Six Flag’s thrill-seeking rides. They shared their screams and laughs last year on Six Flag’s Harley Quinn Spinsanity.
El Diablo is designed with squeals in mind as riders climb 100 foot tall towers before sending them back and forth, propelling them head over heels through a series of 360° turns. The coaster changes direction halfway through the ride cycle, leaving people dangling upside down at the top of a loop.
El Diablo is the park’s 14th roller coaster. The ride will be located in the Spain section of the park.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.