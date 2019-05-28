Unique, modern homes on display in Tyler during 66th annual Parade of Homes

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dozens of newly constructed homes will be on display this weekend as part of the 66th annual Parade of Homes in Tyler, and tickets are now available.
Martin Heines, mayor of Tyler, was on hand to officially cut the ribbon for ticket sales to begin on Tuesday. The 2019 Parade of Homes will feature everything from townhomes to boathouses, with re-purposed architectural elements, infinity-edge pools, theater rooms, the latest in home automation, and more, according to executive vice president Libby Simmons.
“[Parade of Homes] is a way for our builders to display their talents,” Simmons explained. “Visitors can go and see how all of the different building features have come along since last year, because they change so much each year.”
There’s a variety of styles that’s bound to satisfy everyone’s taste, including industrial modern farmhouse, traditional, French-country, modern French Tudor, craftsman, hill county, and more.
Simmons said the Parade of Homes gives builder members and subcontractors a chance to showcase the latest in home design while showing off their personal talent.
“It’s really a way for builders to display their talent, as well as other members who are called associates; painters, people that do flooring tile, they can show their talents as well," Simmons said.
More than 4,000 visitors toured the Parade last year, according to Tyler Area Builders Association.
Tickets at $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Addresses are revealed and ticket sales began Tuesday, May 28. If you’d like more information about the 2019 Parade of Homes, you can visit the Tyler Area Builders Association website for ticket locations, or to purchase a ticket online.
During Home of Parade hours, tickets may be purchased at each of the participating homes.
