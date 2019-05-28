Tyler man agrees to 6-year prison sentence for online solicitation of a minor

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man who tried to set up a rendezvous to have sex with a minor agreed to six years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison as part of a plea agreement Tuesday morning.
As part of the plea agreement, Joshua Williams pleaded guilty to online solicitation of a minor, which is a second-degree felony. In addition, he must register as a sex offender under Chapter 62 of the Texas criminal code.
Williams was one of nine men who were arrested as a result of a multiple-agency law enforcement sting operation that targeted individuals who allegedly tried to meet up with children for sexual intercourse. Williams and the other eight men were arrested in October of 2018.
According to DPS spokeswoman Jean Dark, investigators with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler police, Longview police, FBI, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested the men over a two-day period on charges of second-degree online solicitation of a minor.
Williams was booked into the Smith County Jail on an online solicitation charge on Oct. 18. 2018. He was released from the jail on Nov. 5, 2019, after he posted bail on a bond amount of $100,000.
