Texas deputies arrest woman accused of throwing kittens from moving vehicle

BOWIE COUNTY (KLTV) - A woman who allegedly threw kittens out of a moving vehicle was arrested May 24 by deputies in Texas.
Sonia Talette Shavers is charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals. She was booked into the Bi-State Jail.
According to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred May 24 on Highway 67 West and County Road 1215. Deputies responded to the area after receiving a call that someone was throwing kittens from a moving vehicle.
“The caller had unsuccessfully tried to avoid striking a kitten before noticing that several kittens were being discarded from the vehicle in front of her,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
The vehicle was described as a blue Chevrolet Tahoe and the caller was able to provide a license plate number.
A deputy later located the driver on FM 3098 and identified the woman as Shavers.
“The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office is appreciative of any citizen cooperation that leads to the arrest of criminal offenders. The information provided to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office by this citizen facilitated the arrest of the person responsible for this heinous crime,” the department statement reads.
Shavers’ bond is set at $10,000.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.