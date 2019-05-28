Snake springs from toilet, bites Florida man on the ... arm

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (Gray News) – A Florida man got a rude surprise from his toilet over the Memorial Day weekend.
Baltazar Jimeno lifted the seat early Sunday morning when a snake “rose up and bit him” on the arm, a police report said, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported. It turned out to be a nonvenomous 4-foot-long ball python.
Jimeno was treated by first responders at the scene.
The snake didn’t belong to the man, so it’s unclear how it got into the apartment or the toilet.
The snake was taken to a veterinarian by the Coral Springs Humane Unit.
