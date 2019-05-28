Red Cross Longview deploys to Oklahoma tornado damage

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - When people across the country are faced with disaster, the Red Cross gets there to help. And a team from Longview was dispatched to Oklahoma to help the flooding and tornado victims, but they also keep in mind local needs.
Nicki Capaldo with the Longview Red Cross says they deployed a two-person man and wife team in an Emergency Response Vehicle, or ERV, Tuesday morning.
“Minimum deployment is two weeks, so we expect to see them again in two weeks. But they’ll be out there using our ERV to do mobile feeding, drop food off at shelters that have been set up out in Tulsa and basically delivering supplies; whatever’s needed out there,” Nicki said
The vehicle gets a lot of use.
“We actually used it here in Longview during the storms to go feed on Eden Place,” Nicki stated.
So at this point, the ERV is not needed in Longview, although there is still work in town since there were:
“Over 314 homes affected by the storms here in Longview from a couple weeks ago on May 8,” Nicki revealed.
So when a national coordinator calls for assistance, deployment can be turned down if local assistance is needed, like in Longview.
“When disaster happens in your own back yard it takes a while to get it back to normal. So we are still here helping people with resources and identifying needs and trying to wrap that up but it takes a while to recover,” Nicki explained.
They serve not only storm victims, but those who are helping with cleanup.
“The Texas Baptist Men had a waiting list of over a hundred people. Last time we talked to them last week they had paired it down to 60. We expect for them to leave this week,” Nicki said.
So since there’s work to do they can choose to stay put rather than deploy, but the network stays apprised of situation.
“People respond and update their availability. Once they say they’re available we generally get them out within 24 hours,” Nicki stated.
They do have teams specifically trained to deploy, but:
“You take care of your community; you take of your people and your team. And right now, unfortunately, there’s a lot disaster going on and we’re here to help across the nation,” Nicki added.
The Red Cross also has a team called Disaster Workforce Engagement who train people specifically for deployment. Those who go must be ready to travel within 24 hours of notification.
