Multiple departments battle fire at abandoned home west of Gladewater

GLADEWATER, TX (KLTV) - Multiple departments responded to a fire at an abandoned house Tuesday.
According to the Gladewater Fire Department, the fire took place just west of Gladewater and the structure was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival.
The Gladewater Fire Department, Clarskville City - Warren City Volunteer Fire Department, White Oak Fire, Big Sandy Fire, and Sabine Fire and Rescue all responded to the scene.
The fire has been extinguished and units have cleared from the scene. No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.