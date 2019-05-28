EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Partly to mostly cloudy skies today. It will be breezy and warm through the afternoon with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s to near 90 degrees and south winds gusting to 20-25 mph. A lake wind advisory is in effect for much of East Texas today. There is a very slight chance for an isolated shower here or there this afternoon, but most places will remain dry. The chance for rain will increase tomorrow with a few strong storms possible. Wednesday will be a First Alert Weather Day, especially for northwestern counties of East Texas. Strong to severe storms will be possible into Wednesday afternoon with the main threats being damaging winds and possible hail. An isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Parts of East Texas are under an Enhanced Risk for severe storms. A weak cold front moves into the area Thursday with a continued chance for scattered thundershowers, but the chance for severe weather will diminish early Thursday morning. At least slight chances for rain will last into the weekend.