Monday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Here’s the weather where you live: Temperatures will gradually drop into the 70s overnight. Mostly cloudy tomorrow with more breezy south winds that will gust to 20 mph at times. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees Tuesday afternoon. A slight chance for an isolated shower or two, especially late Tuesday. Better chances for rain will return to the forecast for the middle of the week. Warm and breezy again Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms possible by afternoon. The best chance for rain may come overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning along a slow moving cold front. Don’t expect any cold air with this front, but it will bring the rain which could be heavy at times. A few isolated storms could become strong to severe, especially in northwestern counties of East Texas. Chance for scattered showers and thundershowers will continue into the end of the week and slight chances for rain will continue into the weekend.