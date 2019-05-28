Longview firefighters train in mayday circumstances to prepare for worst-case scenarios

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - To be ready for the worst, you have to prepare yourself for the worst; that’s the idea behind the special mayday training the Longview Fire Department puts its firefighters through every year.
The training helps prepare firefighter for some of the worst-case scenarios that can, and oftentimes will happen on duty.
“Basically they’ll be put into an environment where they’ll have to follow a hose line out; they’ll have a series of obstacles tgat they’ll have to go through and try to self-rescue themselves,” said Kevin May with Longview Fire Department. “If they can’t get out on their own, they’ll call for a mayday; this is sometimes [firefighters] tend not to do often enough."
Firefighters have no idea what they’re up against inside a burning building, which is why May said they throw the works at those going through training.
“Even though we’re not able to put them in an environment where they’re subjected to the smoke and the heat and smoke, this is pretty intense for them,” May said.
One of the training exercises for firefighters was to follow their hose out of a dangerous situation. The hose acts as a sort of life-line to guide them out in a burning, smoke-filled room, which is why firefighters are “blinded” during the exercise.
“It teaches them to find their couplings and follow the hose out of the building in case that they’re lost,” May explained.
Another exercise finds firefighters crawling through wooden tunnels full of wiring, meant to reinforce a firefighter’s instinct to feel-out their environment when they can.
May said although most of the training is in an controlled environment, it doesn’t make it any easier. Stress often plays the biggest role on whether firefighters make it through the course without calling for help.
“The guys are required to do it in full protective equipment,” May said. “They’re wearing an air pack, their mask, their vision is obscured. They come out of it hot, sweaty, tired; it’s a controlled environment because the building is not on fire, but that’s about the only thing that’s taken out of it.”
However, that doesn’t mean they aren’t encouraged to radio a mayday whenever their instincts call for it.
“We want them to call mayday early and if they’re able to get out we want them to cancel the mayday,” May explained.
May said training is like putting a file in a folder in your brain that you can access when you need it the most. May said Longview emergency responders train daily for every situation they can come up with, and train like lives depended on it, because he knows they do.
