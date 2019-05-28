Kilgore police: Man accused of damaging city park, veterans memorial turns self in

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The man Kilgore police believe damaged a city park and veterans memorial has turned himself in.
According to Kilgore police, 22-year-old Jose Maldonado-Martinez, of Kilgore, turned himself in to the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office on May 24.
Maldonado-Martinez is accused of crashing through Harris Street Park. He allegedly drove a car through the park, crashing into the veterans memorial wall, a bench and a sign before exiting the park.
Kilgore police reports that after the initial crash, he fled into a nearby neighborhood where he abandoned the car in a resident’s lawn.
According to Kilgore police, Maldonado-Martinez was named a suspect in the case meeting with a Kilgore police detective and reportedly confessed to being responsible for the crash.
A arrest warrant was issued on May 15. He turned himself in on May 24 and was released on a $20,000 bond.
