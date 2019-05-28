First Alert Weather Day issued for Wednesday; storms expected for East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Another strong storm system is moving through the Southern Plains this week. Storms will develop west of the East Texas area and move into the northwestern counties of East Texas by late Wednesday afternoon.
Storms could be ongoing Wednesday evening and overnight into Thursday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has issued an Enhanced Risk, or a 30% chance for severe storms for northwestern counties of East Texas, including Kaufman, Van Zandt, Rains, Wood, Camp, Titus, Franklin, Hopkins and Delta counties.
A Slight Risk, or a 15% chance for severe storms for Anderson, Henderson, Smith, Northern Cherokee, Gregg, Upshur, Morris, Cass, Marion and northwestern Harrison counties.
Deep East Texas is under a Marginal Risk, or a 5% chance for severe storms. The thunderstorms could continue Thursday, but the severe threat will diminish early in the day.
