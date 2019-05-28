First Alert Weather Day declared for late Wednesday through predawn Thursday

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for late Wednesday through the Pre-Dawn hours on Thursday as a cold front moves into East Texas. Along and ahead of this cold front, strong to a few severe storms are expected, especially over the northern 1/2 of East Texas...generally north of Hwy 79 and more likely north and along Interstate 20. Gusty winds near 60-70 mph will be possible with the strongest storms along with some large hail and some flash flooding issues. The greatest Flash Flooding risk will remain along I-30 with some areas receiving over 3″ of rain. An isolated tornado can not be ruled out, especially over the far northern sections of East Texas, or in the Enhanced Risk areas.