East Texas Ag News: Best varieties of okra to plant in East Texas

With the heat of summer at hand, it is just becoming time to plant okra.
Okra is a warm-season vegetable that grows well in most Texas soils.
Here’s a list of the best varieties of okra to plant here in East Texas.
Okra is very high in vitamin a and can be eaten many ways included boiled, fried and added to many soups, gumbos and casseroles.
Okra will do well under dry conditions but it’s recommended you water them every seven to 10 days.
Okra plants will produce large flowers about two months after planting. The okra pods will be ready to pick three to four days later.
