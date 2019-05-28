Child killed, two others taken to the hospital after being struck by vehicle in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, TX (KLTV) - The Jacksonville Police Department said a child was killed and two others were sent to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Saturday.
According to police, around 9:14 p.m. Saturday, three people were walking across North Jackson Street when they were struck by a vehicle.
Police said a 3-year old was pronounced dead at the scene. A 4-year old child and an adult were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.
Police said the crash is still under investigation.
