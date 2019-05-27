Troop 201 Scout’s Lodge seeks historical Status

Longview, Texas (KLTV) -
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.
Recently the Longview Historic Preservation Commission took a tour of one of the oldest Boy Scout Troop cabins around to start the process of getting it an historical designation. We take a look inside the cabin built in 1941, during a bit of a historic meeting in and of itself.
Doug Wiley Scoutmaster of Troop 201 for Girls says the tour by the Longview Historic Preservation Commission went very well.
“They were very impressed with the amount of memorabilia, the age of everything; how well-kept everything is regardless of it being really old and not being in a climate controlled atmosphere,” Wiley said.
But they need to add:
“Central heat and air, and then on the inside we want to completely insulate it. It’s not insulated right now, and so complete insulation would obviously require new windows. So it’s pretty much going to be a complete new scout hut when we’re finished,” Wiley explained.
That evening he showed me around inside with his wife Troop 201 Assistant Scout Master for girls, Lorelei Wiley. It was during a somewhat historic scout meeting for the girls now in the troop.
“It is their first Court of Honor that they get to receive their first rank advancement and any merit badge that they’ve earned,” Lorelei said.
Lorelei grew up around scouting with two older brothers, and loves seeing the girls doing what she officially couldn’t.
“Them getting to do this and make these accomplishments and getting to earn their Eagle and getting to put that on their resumes when they get older and applying for jobs, it’s exciting,” Lorelei said.
But in that lodge, that is making history now:
“There’s just lots and lots and lots of scout history,” Wiley added.
Including a member whose name is still hanging on the wall; a guy who was in troop 201 from 1967 to 1970, you may have heard of him: Greg Abbott.
They would like to gain city, state and federal historic designations, so they will be making repairs to the building with period materials.