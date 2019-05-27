Suspect in Longview pursuit charged with evading arrest

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KLTV) - A man has been charged with three counts of evading arrest after a pursuit through Longview on Sunday.
Joshua Alexander Graves, 26, of Longview was also charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Police say Graves struck a patrol car during the chase which started in the 500 block of Roosevelt Street. Graves refused to pull over and police pursued him since the vehicle was reported stolen out of Upshur County.
Graves ditched the vehicle near Highway 259 and FM 2751 north of Longview and ran on foot but was caught a short time later.
His bonds total $11,000.
