Pedestrian in fatal Smith County collision identified

SMITH COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - A person who died when they were struck by a vehicle Sunday morning on Highway 31 has been identified.
Joseph J. Jaggernauth, 29, of Tyler, died in the wreck, according to the Texas Department.
A preliminary crash report shows that about 11:07 a.m., troopers responded to Highway 31 East, about two miles east of Tyler.
DPS says Jaggernauth was walking on the shoulder of the eastbound lane of Highway 31 East when he jumped into the path of a 2016 Nissan Frontier driven by Taran Walker Gaston, 27, of Big Sandy.
Jaggernauth was transported to a Tyler hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His body was taken to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler.
Gaston was not injured in the collision.
The crash remains under investigation.
