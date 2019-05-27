Neighbors help give Whitehouse veteran a hero’s funeral

WHITEHOUSE, TX (KLTV) - Friends and neighbors in Whitehouse came together to give a respectful send off to an Army and Marine veteran in need at the end of his life.
With the Patriot Guard on hand and full military honors, John Craig was laid to rest at the DFW National Cemetery in Dallas on May the 19th.
He was described as an incredible human being by his close friend Dalton James Beasley.
“Literally, if it was the last shirt he had, he’d still give it to you right off his back. He’d really help anybody out he could,” Beasley said. “There have been several times you know, I needed help and he helped me out. But, he did receive an honorary award from the police department here in Tyler for helping out a lady who got mugged.”
If you’d like to help with Craig’s funeral cost a Gofundme page has been set up for donations.
