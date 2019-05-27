Longview police: Suspect who stole vehicle, struck patrol car arrested

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KLTV) - Longview police say one person is in custody following a brief pursuit Sunday afternoon.
Police say the driver, whose identity has not been released, struck a patrol car during the incident.
According to the department, the pursuit initiated Sunday when a Longview Police Department officer noticed a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Roosevelt Street.
The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver drove away. The officer then learned the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Upshur County.
The officer pursued the suspect, who attempted to evade arrest. During the incident, he struck one of the pursuin officer’s patrol cars. He eventually wrecked the stolen vehicle near the intersection of Highway 259 and FM 2751, after which he attempted to flee on foot.
He was captured near the scene and taken into custody.
