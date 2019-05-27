“I carry his name and date of birth.” - Vietnam Veteran remembers his fallen friend on Memorial Day

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In Tyler, our service men and women celebrated and prayed over the lives lost in our country’s past and present wars.
"I carry his name and date of birth and everything," Vietnam Veteran Albert Newman says.
For Albert Newman, remembering is much more than an hour’s long celebration. “There are things that happen there that are really tough, things that will change your life forever,” Newman says.
Wearing his fallen friend’s dog tags around his neck is his way of commemorating those many lives lost.
“I just can’t let it go, it’s there until I’ll be gone,” Newman says.
It is a thought most of the men and women had while sitting near the graves of their fellow military personnel. All branches of the military were proudly represented.
“God bless days like this, where a few people who truly get it can celebrate this incredible nation,” Southeast Texas Deputy Regional Director for Senator Ted Cruz, R.W. Bray says.
U.S. Representative Louie Gohmert spoke at the Tyler Memorial Cemetery, remembering the fallen and speaking from experience, as Gohmert served as a Captain in the United States Army.
“Any nation that fails to honor those who honored it with their service is not going to last much longer,” Congressman Gohmert says.
Close to 200 people came out to the memorial ceremony, with all military branches represented.
