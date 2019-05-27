East Texas WWII veteran remembers fallen brothers on Memorial Day

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - “You didn’t have time to think about what it was like,” veteran Percy Werner said. “You just went in there and did what you had to do.”
Percy Werner, of Tyler, was sent to Europe in 1944 as an infantry replacement, but was assigned as an engineer to the 79th division. Weenrer was a part of a group of men who worked ahead of the foot soldiers.
“We were the ones that went in and made the roads,” Werner said. “We removed the mines from the roads so the troops could come in.”
On Memorial Day, Werner remembers the men he watched make the ultimate sacrifice.
“My buddies were dropping down like flies, because the machine gun was getting them," Werner said. “The whole boat held 30 or 40 men, but only two or three of them made it. And I was one of the fortunate ones.”
Werner remembers losing two of his mine sweeping buddies when they stepped on what they called a “bouncing betty." The explosion killed them both.
“They were guys who had been in the service with me during basic training,” Werner said. “Real close friends.”
He says in the moment there was no time to mourn, but says he thinks about those men often.
“I wonder what sort of life they would have had if they would have lived. But that’s all you can do about them, is wonder.”
Outside of Werner’s Tyler home, there is an American flag. They say this flag flies not because the wind blows it, but with the last breath of every soldier who died defending it.
