East Texas man plays violin on the side of the road for charity

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - You may have seen him on the side of the road, playing a violin, beautifully.
And wondered, who he was and where he came from?
KLTV met up with Douglas Hansen, a once starving kid, now charitable musician.
“You’d be surprised what being poor can really do for your motivation and music skills,” Douglas Hansen says.
Douglas Hansen was never sure where his next meal would come from.
“We didn’t want to just go to random churches and take donations, so it was really just us and whatever god wanted to put on our plate that day,” Hansen says.
As a child, Hansen and his family struggled; without a permanent home to go to, the only thing constant was his violin.
“Originally I played it just to make a quick buck to pay my rent,” Hansen says.
But later realized his talent could do more than pay off debts.
“Now I’m better off, I don’t struggle anymore, the violin is now a way I can humble myself, to help out with things like the Tyler thrift shop,” Hansen says.
Hansen now uses that money he gets from playing on the street to give back; buying food to put on the Tyler Thrift Shops shelves.
“Why should I not do good? There is no reason not to,” Hansen says.
Doug Hansen says you can see him play mostly on Broadway Street in Tyler.
If you’d like to donate or have a chance to appreciate local musicians, drive by and say hi.
