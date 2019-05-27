DPS: 1 killed in Smith County crash after vehicle strikes tree

“Yesterday at 6:20 AM, Troopers responded to the scene of a one vehicle fatal crash on SH-155 N, 0.5 miles north of the city of Tyler. Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2014 Dodge Ram, Jose T. Navarro-Ortiz, 22, of Spiro OK, was traveling north on SH-155 when for an unknown reason the vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree, ejecting the unrestrained driver. Navarro-Ortiz was pronounced at the scene by Judge Shamburger and taken to Harmon Funeral Home in Tyler. The crash remains under investigation.”