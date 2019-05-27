DPS identifies teenager killed in Smith County crash

SMITH COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a teenager who was killed in a Sunday night crash in Smith County. Two others were injured in the wreck.
About 10:15 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on FM 344, about four miles east of Bullard.
A preliminary crash investigation shows Ashley Marie Frias, 18, of Bullard, was traveling west on FM 344 at the time of the crash. DPS says Frias’ 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe left the roadway, struck a guardrail and traveled into the eastbound lane.
The vehicle collided with a 2012 Ford F-150 driven by Tracy Damon Anderson, 46, of Whitehouse.
Frias was transported to a hospital in Tyler where she was pronounced dead a short time later. A 15-year-old male passenger in her vehicle was transported to the same hospital. He was reported as stable.
Anderson was transported to another Tyler hospital. He was also reported to be stable.
The crash remains under investigation.
