DPS identifies driver in fatal Anderson County rollover wreck

“Last night at 9:35, Troopers responded to a one vehicle fatal crash on FM-2054, fourteen miles north of the city of Palestine in Anderson County. Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe, Alexandria Elizabeth Crawford, 22, of Tennessee Colony was traveling north of FM-2054 when the driver made a sharp turn to her left. The vehicle crossed the southbound lane then left the roadway at an unsafe speed traveling northwest. The vehicle overturned colliding with a fence and the unrestrained driver was ejected. The vehicle came to rest facing south in a pasture. Crawford was pronounced at the scene by Judge Gary Thomas and taken to Rhone Funeral Home in Palestine. The crash remains under investigation.”