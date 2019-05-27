Community meetings planned for Longview park projects

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KLTV) - A series of community meetings are planned to get residents’ input on City of Longview park improvement projects.
The Longview Parks and Recreation Department is seeking feedback on bond-funded enhancements to five parks.
In November 2018, Longview voters approved $24.71 million for parks improvements. The city says some of those funds are being used to upgrade neighborhood parks.
The City has shared a list of upcoming community meetings below. Learn more here and see the full list below.
- The Lois Jackson Park community meeting, hosted by District 6 Councilman Steve Pirtle, will take place at 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 4, at the Longview First Church of the Nazarene, 2601 H.G. Mosley Pkwy.
- The Stamper Park and Womack Field community meeting, hosted by District 2 Councilwoman Nona Snoddy, will take place at 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 11, at Stamper Park Resource Center, 502 S. Center St.
- The Spring Creek Park community meeting, hosted by District 4 Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara, will take place at 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, at IBEW Local 738, 2914 E. Marshall Ave.
- The Patterson Park community meeting, hosted by District 4 Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara, will take place at 6 p.m., Thursday, June 20, at Longview Christian School, 1236 Pegues Pl.
- The McWhorter Park community meeting, hosted by District 1 Councilman Ed Moore, will take place at 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 9, at Pine Tree ISD Community Center, 1701 Pine Tree Rd.
Form more information, contact the PARD at 903-237-1270 or visit www.LongviewTexas.gov/Parks.
