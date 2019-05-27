Community meetings planned for Longview park projects

Community meetings planned for Longview park projects
The City of Longview is seeking public input on upcoming improvements at five city parks, including Lois Jackson Park. (Jamey Boyum/KLTV Multimedia Journalist)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | May 27, 2019 at 3:59 PM CDT - Updated May 27 at 3:59 PM

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KLTV) - A series of community meetings are planned to get residents’ input on City of Longview park improvement projects.

The Longview Parks and Recreation Department is seeking feedback on bond-funded enhancements to five parks.

In November 2018, Longview voters approved $24.71 million for parks improvements. The city says some of those funds are being used to upgrade neighborhood parks.

The City has shared a list of upcoming community meetings below. Learn more here and see the full list below.

  • The Lois Jackson Park community meeting, hosted by District 6 Councilman Steve Pirtle, will take place at 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 4, at the Longview First Church of the Nazarene, 2601 H.G. Mosley Pkwy.
  • The Stamper Park and Womack Field community meeting, hosted by District 2 Councilwoman Nona Snoddy, will take place at 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 11, at Stamper Park Resource Center, 502 S. Center St.
  • The Spring Creek Park community meeting, hosted by District 4 Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara, will take place at 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, at IBEW Local 738, 2914 E. Marshall Ave.
  • The Patterson Park community meeting, hosted by District 4 Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara, will take place at 6 p.m., Thursday, June 20, at Longview Christian School, 1236 Pegues Pl.
  • The McWhorter Park community meeting, hosted by District 1 Councilman Ed Moore, will take place at 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 9, at Pine Tree ISD Community Center, 1701 Pine Tree Rd.

Form more information, contact the PARD at 903-237-1270 or visit www.LongviewTexas.gov/Parks.

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.