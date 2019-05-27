City of Longview wants to know: What do you want in your parks?

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - If you live in Longview, the city wants your input. After the passing of the 2018 bond package, they want ideas from residents on improvements to five Longview Parks. There will be several meetings open to the public for input.
Several Longview parks are getting facelifts to the tune of 7.4 million dollars. What would you like to see, Tiffany Sharp?
“More slides. More access for the kids to get on and play because there’s only one step up and walk through, and so when there’s a bunch of kids playing there’s not a whole lot of areas for many kids to play on,” Sharp said.
And that is exactly the kind of suggestions the city wants according to Shawn Hara, Longview Media Relations.
“City staff, they’ve already put together some ideas and plans for what they want to do there, but they want to get feedback from the residents and say, well here’s what we’re thinking about, how does that fit with what you guys see as needs for these parks,” Hara said.
Sarah Garrison says she and her family go to Lois Jackson Park often, and may attend that meeting.
“I think the biggest thing is just age appropriate; more for the toddlers,” Sarah said.
Sarah does have a bias towards toddlers since she has one.
“When she climbs up to the top of the bigger playground, you know you have to be around them. They don’t get to play independently,” Sarah added.
She says the wood chips used as ground cover is:
“Old and gross and it’s hard for kids to play to because it always gets in their shoes,” Sarah pointed out.
And it seems everyone wants more shade, and restrooms.
“You’re dream is coming true because there’s going to be a new pavilion and a restroom,” I said to Tiffany.
“Oh, fantastic, then this would be the come-to park for me,” she responded.
“Yes! That is a big one for most parks. If you could have a restroom in each one of them then that would be great,” Sarah smiled.
Well I guess they should be careful what they wish for. If all that happens they may never get the kids back in the car.
There are several meetings planned to take suggestions for the parks coming up soon. Learn more here and see the full list of meetings below.
- The Lois Jackson Park community meeting, hosted by District 6 Councilman Steve Pirtle, will take place at 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 4, at the Longview First Church of the Nazarene, 2601 H.G. Mosley Pkwy.
- The Stamper Park and Womack Field community meeting, hosted by District 2 Councilwoman Nona Snoddy, will take place at 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 11, at Stamper Park Resource Center, 502 S. Center St.
- The Spring Creek Park community meeting, hosted by District 4 Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara, will take place at 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, at IBEW Local 738, 2914 E. Marshall Ave.
- The Patterson Park community meeting, hosted by District 4 Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara, will take place at 6 p.m., Thursday, June 20, at Longview Christian School, 1236 Pegues Pl.
- The McWhorter Park community meeting, hosted by District 1 Councilman Ed Moore, will take place at 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 9, at Pine Tree ISD Community Center, 1701 Pine Tree Rd.
Form more information, contact the PARD at 903-237-1270 or visit www.LongviewTexas.gov/Parks.
