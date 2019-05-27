City of Longview seeks public input on park improvements

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Longview wants residents to give input on upcoming improvements to several city parks.
The Longview Parks and Recreation Department is seeking feedback on five parks: Lois Jackson Park, McWhorter Park, Patterson Park, Spring Creek Park, Stamper Park and Womack Field.
In November 2018, voters approved $24.71 million for parks improvements. According to the City of Longview website, some of that money will be used to upgrade the parks listed above.
The parks bond community meetings are scheduled as follows:
- Lois Jackson Park; 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., June 4 @ First Churck of the Nazarene
- Patterson Park; 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., June 4 @ Longview Christian School
- Stamper Park and Womack Field; 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., June 11 @ Stamper Park Resource Center
- Spring Creek Park; 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., June 18 @ Electricians Union Local 738 IBEW
The meetings will be hosted by staff members of the parks and recreation department and the city council member who represents the area where each park is located.
