Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A mostly cloudy start to the day but we will see plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s. Tomorrow will be a similar story with clouds to start the day but sun in the afternoon. Tuesday we bring back slight rain chances but they will only increase as we move throughout the week. As of now, it looks like the best chance of seeing stronger storms will be between Wednesday and Thursday. After a cold front passes on Thursday we should clear out and see mostly sunny skies to end the work week. As we head into the start of the next weekend we will see some cloud cover and possibly a stray shower. Be sure you have your First Alert Weather App downloaded to stay on top of the weather in your area.