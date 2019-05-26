Police investigating after one person shot in Longview

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Longview police said they are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Saturday.
According to a Facebook post from the department, at 8:03 pm, Longview Police were dispatched to a gunshots heard call in the 100 block of Hughes Street.
When they arrived, they observed a vehicle leaving at a high speed. Police said they located the vehicle at a local hospital.
They said they located one victim who had been shot a few minutes earlier and suffered non-threatening injuries.
Police are continuing to investigate this shooting and said more information may be released at a later time.
If someone has information about this crime they are encouraged to contact Longview PD detectives or Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-7867.
