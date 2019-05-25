Heroes Flight: Korean War Memorial brings proper reminders of ‘The Forgotten War’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV) - Visiting the Korean War Memorial in Washington D.C. is a moving event for the men and women who were part of it.
“I’m in awe. Those are real faces on there, real people. I feel like I know them all,” said Roger Wagner, who is visiting the memorial for the first time with the Brookshire’s Heroes Flight tour.
The statues represent a platoon dressed in full combat gear, on patrol in rugged terrain.
There were 40,000 casualties in the war, Wagner says, which too many have forgotten.
But today these hereoes are far from forgotten.
Army veteran Joe Brindle had a moment of personal history when he saw his own picture on the memorial. He said his daughter found it and brought him over to see it.
“I think every soldier should be on there who participated; I’m nothing special. I was just a soldier doing my job,” Brindle said.
Memories of the forgotten war, and the heroes who fought it, are what Heroes Flight is all about.
