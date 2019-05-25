Fire crews investigating house fire on South Fleishel Avenue

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - UPDATE: The Tyler Fire Department said five people were inside a home on South Fleishel Avenue when it caught fire Saturday.
According to the fire department, the lights began to flicker and the father smelled smoke. The occupants of the home discovered the side of the home was on fire. They were able to safely make it out of the house.
The Red Cross has been notified to assist the family.
Right now, the main concern is a live power line down as the fire is now out and under control.
Six fire engines responded to the scene as well as EMS and Oncor. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
PREVIOUS STORY: Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire in Tyler.
According to Tyler police online records, the fire is in the 200 block of South Fleishel Avenue.
Other details are limited at this time. KLTV has a crew en route and we will update this story with any new information we receive.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.