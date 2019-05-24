Sheriff’s office investigating East Mountain VFD member following allegations of misappropriated funds

UPSHUR COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a complaint that funds were misappropriated at East Mountain Volunteer Fire Department.
Sheriff Larry Webb released a statement on the case Friday. The office says if criminal activity is discovered, the investigation will be turned over to the district attorney’s office.
Read the full statement below.
"The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation related to the following:
On May 23, 2019, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office received a criminal complaint from the East Mountain Volunteer Fire Department Chief, Cecil David Aills, related to allegations of the misappropriation of departmental funds by a member of the East Mountain Volunteer Fire Department.
The Sheriff’s Office will do an impartial investigation into the allegations. If criminal activity is discovered, the completed investigation will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office at a future date.
This is all the information that will be released by the Sheriff’s Office at this time.
Larry Webb, Sheriff"
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.