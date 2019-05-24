East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A few sprinkles occurred today across a small portion of East Texas and we may see a few of them over the next few days. Chances are 10% or less for this to occur. Otherwise, mostly cloudy mornings and skies then becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon hours. Temperatures should remain fairly warm with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and lows in the lower to middle 70s. This weather pattern should continue through Monday/Memorial Day, then we could see a few afternoon showers on Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday of next week, a few isolated afternoon/evening thundershowers are possible...30%-40% chances for this precipitation. Wind around 10 miles per hour should remain in the forecast out of the south and southeast through Thursday. Have a wonderful holiday weekend and please make sure you spend a few moments to remember all of those that paid the ultimate sacrifice for this great country of ours.