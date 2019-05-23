Memorial Day weekend marks tax holiday on certain ENERGY STAR appliances for Texans

May 23, 2019 at 11:09 AM CDT - Updated May 24 at 3:20 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas residents can enjoy a tax holiday on some ENERGY STAR-certified appliances over the Memorial Day weekend.

Buyers can purchase, rent or lease qualified appliances without paying sales tax or presenting an exemption certificate.

Qualifying products include:

  • Air conditioners - $6,000 or less
  • Refrigerators - $2,000 or less
  • Ceiling fans
  • light bulbs
  • clothes washers
  • dishwashers
  • dehumidifiers
  • programmable thermostats

Products exempted from the holiday include:

  • Water heaters
  • Clothes dryers
  • Freezers
  • Stoves
  • Attic fans
  • Heat pumps
  • Wine refrigerators
  • Kegerators
  • Beverage chillers

The holiday begins May 25 and goes through midnight on May 27.

