Memorial Day weekend marks tax holiday on certain ENERGY STAR appliances for Texans

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas residents can enjoy a tax holiday on some ENERGY STAR-certified appliances over the Memorial Day weekend.
Buyers can purchase, rent or lease qualified appliances without paying sales tax or presenting an exemption certificate.
Qualifying products include:
- Air conditioners - $6,000 or less
- Refrigerators - $2,000 or less
- Ceiling fans
- light bulbs
- clothes washers
- dishwashers
- dehumidifiers
- programmable thermostats
Products exempted from the holiday include:
- Water heaters
- Clothes dryers
- Freezers
- Stoves
- Attic fans
- Heat pumps
- Wine refrigerators
- Kegerators
- Beverage chillers
The holiday begins May 25 and goes through midnight on May 27.
