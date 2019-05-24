Memorial Day events across East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Events are scheduled across the area for Memorial Day.
Check out the list below to see which events are happening near you.
Do you know of an event in your city? Email the KLTV/KTRE Digital Team! You can reach us at webstaff@kltv.com.
- Ceremony: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 27, Buckner Westminster Place, 2201 Horseshoe Ln, Longview, Texas. Event to honor veterans.
- Picnic: 4-8 p.m., Saturday, May 25, Southside Baptist Church, Lufkin, Texas. Call 936-632-3292 for more information.
- Carry the Load will be walking through East Texas on Friday, May 24. The 11,500-mile trek honors the sacrifices of military members, veterans and first responders. The event is a 32-day awareness campaign.
- 12:30 p.m.: Depart the Mt. Pleasant Civic Center (1800 N. Jefferson Ave.) for a 3.7-mile walk to the Forest Lawn Memorial Cemetery (on US 67).
- 2 p.m.: Depart the cemetery for a 5-mile walk to the US Post Office at 116 Main St. in Winfield.
- 4 p.m.: Depart the post office for a 7-mile walk to the Mt. Vernon Town Square.
- 7 p.m.: Depart the Mt. Vernon Town Square for a 1.3-mile walk to the Mt. Vernon Fire Department.
- 9 p.m.: Depart the Mt. Vernon Fire Dept for a 22-mile bike ride
- Ceremony and bubble release: 9-10:30 a.m., Monday, May 27, Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Directors, 5400 North Street Nacogdoches, Texas. Event features guest speaker Kim McDonald - Founder of the Blue Star Mothers, Girl Scouts, Patriot Guard Riders, Heart of the Pines Chorus.
- Ceremony: 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Monday, May 27, The Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home, 11466 Honor Lane, Tyler, Texas. Ceremony will include presentation of the colors by veterans, bagpipe performance and remarks. Barbecue banquet to follow at Bodacious BBQ in Lindale, Texas
- Ceremony: 11 a.m., Monday, Tyler Memorial Cemetery, 12053 Highway 64 West. Special guest speaker U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert.
Copyright 2019 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.