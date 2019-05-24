Longview man dies after getting entangled in branches while trimming tree

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man died after he fell and became entangled in tree branches.
According to Longview police, 68-year-old Perry Pettit died Wednesday afternoon while apparently trimming a tree.
Longview police were dispatched to assist EMS in the 1100 block Delia Drive where a man, later identified as Pettit, was found entangled in tree branches.
Police say it appears as if Pettit fell while trimming the tree and became entangled in tree branches, leading to his death.
Longview police say there is noting suspicious about Pettit’s death and it is believed to be accidental.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.