Longview compost site still busy with tree debris from May 8 storm

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It’s a great big mess, but they are cleaning it up. The storm that hit Longview May 8 knocked down so many trees residents are still removing them two weeks later. KLTV paid a visit to the city compost sight where all that storm debris is dropped off.
From Chopper 7 we gave you a look at just how extensive the damage was in Longview back on May 8; hundreds of trees blown down by straight line winds.
Those trees are slowly being moved to the city compost site, where compost supervisor Dave Wimberly barely has time to talk to me.
“We are exceptionally busy. The storm that came in about two weeks ago has really ignited our business. Just nonstop almost,” Wimberly said.
The loads just keep coming.
“The storm has brought us in about 15,000 cubic yards in a period of two weeks, and normally it would be four or five thousands yards per month,” Wimberly revealed.
That is a lot of heavy lifting for people like J & W Tree Service, according to Rowdy Bond.
“You ever had jobs like this before?” I asked Bond.
“We’ve had a few but we haven’t had it in this amount, like day after day,” Bond replied.
He says they’ve cleared about ten properties but they’re still:
“Getting calls every day,” Bond said.
And this was his only load today, but in two weeks he’s brought in:
“Twenty or thirty,” Bond stated.
And the dumping started early.
“There were a few eager beavers that had one or two little things that they brought in the afternoon of the storm, but for real it started on Thursday after the storm,” Wimberly said.
There is plenty of room at the compost site, which is a good thing since:
“We’ve had to adapt and put material in places that we had not had material before but we’ve got room and we’ll just keep shuffling it around,” Wimberly said.
Some have brought so many loads they don’t have to stop for Wimberly anymore.
“They knew what to do so they just go on up to the pile, we’ll help them unload and keep going,” Wimberly added.
And as far as what’s going on at the site, well, compost happens.
Longview residents get free access to the compost site by showing their Longview water bill. Workers say it will be several more weeks before drop-offs at the compost site go back to normal.
