High water levels at East Texas lakes add to potential danger for boaters, swimmers

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Game wardens are stressing safety as many East Texans prepare for a weekend on the water.
Capt. Quint Balkcom said game wardens will be focused on alcohol use and life jackets. The penalty for boating while intoxicated is the same as driving while intoxicated.
Every boat must have a life jacket for everyone on board. Children 13 and younger must be wearing their life jacket.
Balkcom said it is important to not only avoid irresponsible behavior on the water, but to also be aware of higher than normal water levels due to recent storms.
The higher water levels are adding to the potential danger for swimmers, boaters and those on personal watercraft, he said.
“We’ve had patterns that have raised lake levels. With that, all of our local lakes in my district of seven counties are either at pool or above pool. That brings a new danger of submersed timber, debris that is free floating in the waterways,” Balkcom said.
The higher lake levels also mean the wake from boats could damage nearby property. Balkcom urges boaters to be mindful of that while on the water.
