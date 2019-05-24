Heroes’ Flight veterans tour the Capitol with tour guide Congressman Louie Gohmert

WASHINGTON D.C. (KLTV) - When the veterans participating in this year’s Brookshire’s Heroes Flight stepped off the plane and into Reagan National Airport in D.C., strangers, some in uniform, some civilians, stopped what they were doing to applaud and honor the veterans.
The heroes then spent the day exploring the U.S. Capitol with tour guide and history buff, Congressman Louie Gohmert. The veterans were in awe of so much of what they were seeing there, they said.
“Well, these are things that - I’ve never seen a lot of this. Just to think about the founding of this country and the history behind it, it’s just very rewarding to me, at my age,” one veteran said.
And Raymond Fleming, who served in the army during WWII, said, “I’m just so thankful, to have the opportunity to come and I had the health to make it.”
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.