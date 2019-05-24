Heroes flight: East Texas veterans visit Arlington National Cemetery, U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV) - It’s day two of Brookshire Grocery Company’s Heroes Flight in Washington, D.C. A dozen East Texas veterans who fought for freedom are visiting a city that preserves it.
On Friday morning, they visited the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial. The flag was missing after strong thunderstorms hit the nation’s capital Thursday. That didn’t stop the veterans from taking the time to reflect and remember.
Jerry Prestidge served in the Marines during the Korean War. He says the memorial represents the extraordinary sacrifice made by so many.
“It cost them seven or 8,000 lives to do it. And it brings it all back when you come and see this and realize what those guys did,” Prestidge said.
Other stops Friday included the Arlington National Cemetery for the Changing of the Guard.
