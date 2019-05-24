Gladewater main damage leaves residents without water for several hours

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) -The City of Gladewater has released a statement concerning a water main that was damaged.
Advisory: A main was damaged on S. Main at Eleanor and residents in that are may be without water for several hours.
The area impacted will be most of the neighborhood south of town to the loop and between Main and Roden.
Please be prepared for up to six-plus hours without water.
Crews are working currently and hope to restore as soon as possible.
