East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... As we head into the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend, leave those umbrellas at home, unless you use them to block the sun during the afternoon. That will be the only reason you will need them. Strong High Pressure to our East is blocking any rain from making it into East Texas. That will begin to change early next week...Tuesday to be exact as a few PM showers/thundershowers will be possible. Better chances for showers and/or thunderstorms will be in the forecast for Wednesday, Thursday, and again on Friday. Temperatures are expected to remain quite warm through Tuesday, before the clouds and some rain cool us off a bit. Please have a wonderful weekend and remember, take a few moments this weekend to remember those that gave the ultimate sacrifice, fighting for our country and our freedoms.