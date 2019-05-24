1 dead, 1 injured in Panola County shooting

PANOLA COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - Panola County deputies have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting a man in the chest and a second person in the hand.
One person died in the incident.
Tramaine Butler, 20, of DeBerry, Texas has been charged with murder and booked into the Panola County Jail.
About 5 p.m. Thursday, Panola County Sheriff’s office deputies received multiple 911 calls about a shooting on County Road 3151 in DeBerry. One of the callers told dispatchers a person had been shot during an argument and the suspect was still at the scene, armed with what appeared to be a rifle.
While deputies were en route, they learned that the victim was being driven to a hospital by private vehicle.
On the way to the hospital the driver noticed a firefighter vehicle on Highway 79 that was heading toward the scene of the shooting and flagged them down for assistance. The firefighter discovered there were two shooting victims inside the vehicle and began performing life-saving measures on the more seriously injured victim.
One victim had multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. That person, identified as Keileon Johnson, 22, of Waskom, was pronounced dead by a justice of the peace. Johnson’s body was transported to Dallas for an autopsy.
The other victim had one gunshot wound to the hand and was transported to the hospital by EMS.
Deputies and investigators arrived at the scene of the shooting on County Road 3151 and took the suspect into custody. That person was later identified as Butler.
The case remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.