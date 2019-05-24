1 dead after 18-wheeler strikes pedestrians pushing vehicle in Gregg County

At 1:56 this morning, Troopers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian fatal crash on IH-20, 0.5 mile east of the city of Kilgore in Gregg County. Preliminary crash investigation shows that the driver of a 2003 Ford Ranger was traveling westbound on IH-20 when the vehicle experienced mechanical problems which caused the driver and passenger to exit the vehicle and begin pushing it. At the same time, the driver of a 2020 Freightliner truck tractor towing a semi-trailer was also westbound and struck the disabled vehicle and one of its occupants.