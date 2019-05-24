COWGIRL: Texas student rides cow to high school on last day of class

BUNA, Texas (KTRE) - On the last day of school, one Buna High School student decided to mark the occasion by riding Velvet, her cow, to school.
Yes, you read that right. Kayden Bayer rode her cow to school Friday and posted photos and a video on her Facebook page.
Kayden, 17, wrote in her Facebook post that it was the first time Velvet had ever walked down a road. She added that her cow did better than any horse she’s ridden.
In the post, Kayden also took a gentle shot at people making negative comments under her post. She said she’d love to see them bust their rear ends to train a cow as she had.
“Trust me; it ain’t easy,” she wrote in the post.
The video shows Kayden and her friend, who is riding a horse, traveling down a road. The text on the video says, “All gas, no brakes.”
Kayden and her friend rode to school and back. They also took pictures in front of the Buna High School sign.
The Buna Beacon posted photos of the ride on the newspaper’s Facebook page.
“Guess they’ve got the horses and cows in the back at BHS because these country girls are kicking up their heels for some good old-fashioned fun on the last day of school,” the Facebook post stated.
The Buna Beacon’s post also had the hashtag “#cantnobodytellmenothin.”
Candace Bayer, Kayden’s mother, said her daughter and her friend got permission to ride horses to and from school on the last day of school. Then Kayden decided to ride Velvet, a black Angus heifer, instead.
Kayden and Autumn Burt trailered their animals to the Buna Bridal Club, which is not far from the town’s high school, and rode Velvet and Quanah, Autumn’s horse, the rest of the way to school. They kept Velvet and Quanah at the BHS ag barn until school let out early, and they rode back to the Buna Bridal Club.
“We already had permission to ride our horses to school,” Kayden said. “I really didn’t think me riding Velvet to school was going to get this much attention. We had people taking pictures of us and asking us to pose for them.”
Candace said her daughter has been riding Velvet for about a year and a half.
When asked why Kayden decided to start riding Velvet, Candace said, “Well, Kayden got into a little trouble, and I grounded her from riding her horse. I really didn’t know that I should have grounded her from riding Velvet, too.”
Kayden said Velvet picked it up in one day. She said she put a saddle on Velvet, and before the end of the day, she was riding her cow around the round pen.
Next year, Kayden will be a senior at Buna High School. She said she is already planning to ride Velvet on the last day of school again.
