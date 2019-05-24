Carry the Load Memorial Day march makes stop in East Texas

MT. PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - It began in Dallas in 2011 as a march to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day.
Now, Carry The Load’s Memorial Day march is a 32-day awareness campaign covering 40 states. The relay team was in East Texas on Friday as part of their 11,500-mile trek to honor the sacrifices of our nation’s military, veterans and first responders.
The team started its journey April 28 in Boston, Mass. They’ve traversed the U.S. inspiring Americans to rethink their Memorial Day plans.
They will arrive in Dallas on Sunday to start the 20-hour Memorial Day march.
The Memorial May Campaign is the flagship of Carry The Load’s Awareness Program that offers meaningful opportunities for members of the community to walk with the National Relay team, attend a City Rally, plan a Carry It Anywhere fundraising event and attend Dallas Memorial March, where it all culminates on Memorial Day Weekend.
According to the organization, key milestones include:
- 2011: Founded by Veteran U.S. Navy SEALs, Clint Bruce and Stephen Holley
- 2012: Launched a National Relay, consisting of an East Coast Route from West Point to Dallas
- 2016: Added a West Coast Route from Seattle to Dallas
- 2017: Covered more than 19 states, including 50 city rallies throughout the country
- 2019: Added a Midwest Route from Minneapolis to Dallas; footprint increases to 40 states
- Money Raised $21.7 million raised since 2011
- 93.14% goes toward Carry The Load’s Awareness, Continuum of Care and Education programs
